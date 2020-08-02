1/
Emma Foster
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma
Foster
10/23/1939-
7/28/2020
San Antonio, TX- Emma Lee Foster, age 80, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Columbus, Georgia, passed away peacefully in the mid-evening hours of Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Emma was born on October 23, 1939 in Augusta, Georgia to the late Alex and Alberta Simmons Davis.
Emma spent more than 30 years of her life in Columbus, Georgia. A hometown that quickly saw Emma blossom from a loving mother to a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an inspiration in her community and to her family, a woman who provided a source of strength and stability to those around her. Emma was a devout Baptist who was strong in her faith. She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love and compassion that will live on in the hearts of those she knew and loved for generations.
Emma is survived by three children, Kimberly Aundre Foster, and wife and her "best friend" - Renee, of Converse, Texas, Michael Leon Foster of Pharr, Texas and Johnnie Sue Muhammad, and husband Fareed, of Columbia, South Carolina; grandchildren, Gary Torres, Davin Roberts, and wife Emily, Mariah Foster, Trece Foster, Tre Foster, Sabir Muhammad and Abdul Muhammad; and by a host of great-grandchildren and other relatives and very special friends.
Emma was also preceded in death by two sons, Robert Louis Foster, Jr. and Ronald Lyle Foster, and by the father of her children, Robert Louis Foster, Sr.
Emma will be laid to rest in the family plot at Evergreen Memorial Park in Columbus, Georgia. There will be a family gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved