Emma
Foster
10/23/1939-
7/28/2020
San Antonio, TX- Emma Lee Foster, age 80, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Columbus, Georgia, passed away peacefully in the mid-evening hours of Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Emma was born on October 23, 1939 in Augusta, Georgia to the late Alex and Alberta Simmons Davis.
Emma spent more than 30 years of her life in Columbus, Georgia. A hometown that quickly saw Emma blossom from a loving mother to a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an inspiration in her community and to her family, a woman who provided a source of strength and stability to those around her. Emma was a devout Baptist who was strong in her faith. She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love and compassion that will live on in the hearts of those she knew and loved for generations.
Emma is survived by three children, Kimberly Aundre Foster, and wife and her "best friend" - Renee, of Converse, Texas, Michael Leon Foster of Pharr, Texas and Johnnie Sue Muhammad, and husband Fareed, of Columbia, South Carolina; grandchildren, Gary Torres, Davin Roberts, and wife Emily, Mariah Foster, Trece Foster, Tre Foster, Sabir Muhammad and Abdul Muhammad; and by a host of great-grandchildren and other relatives and very special friends.
Emma was also preceded in death by two sons, Robert Louis Foster, Jr. and Ronald Lyle Foster, and by the father of her children, Robert Louis Foster, Sr.
Emma will be laid to rest in the family plot at Evergreen Memorial Park in Columbus, Georgia. There will be a family gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.