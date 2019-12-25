|
|
Emma L.
Johnson
April 20, 1947-
December 20, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Emma L. Johnson passed away quietly Friday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 72.
A native of Natchez, MS., and the daughter of the late Dewey Sr., and Alice Johnson Bailey, Mrs. Johnson received her Bachelors degree at Alcorn State University and her Masters degree at Kansas State University. She was a longtime educator in the Muscogee County School District prior to her retirement. Her last tenure was at George Washington Carver High School. She was a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She also was a member of Muscogee County Educators Association, Georgia Association of Educators and Georgia Retired Teachers Association. A very devout member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church, she was active as a Sunday School teacher, Deaconess Ministry and a member of Missionary Circle #2.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Dewey Bailey, Murdies Matthews, George Bailey and Tad Bailey.
Surviving are a loving and devoted husband of 50 years, 1SG(Ret) Vertie Johnson; one son, Talbot Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
Mrs. Johnson will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL., on Friday, December 27, 2019 following a Eleven O'clock A.M. Homegoing Celebration in the sanctuary of St. James Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Ralph Huling. Visitation begins at 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home, with an Omega Omega service at 6:00 P.M. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 25, 2019