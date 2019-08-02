|
|
Emma Lue
Luke
May 1, 1931-
July 29, 2019
Salem, AL- Mrs. Emma Luke, 88, of Salem, AL died Monday, July 29, 2019.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Greater St. John Baptist Church, Crawford, AL with Rev. Jonah Williams, pastor, officiating and Bishop Stephen Faulk, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST with family hour from 6-7:00 p.m. EST and Eastern Star Final Rites from 7:00-7:30 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Luke was born May 1, 1931 in Lee County, AL to the late Georgia Bellamy and the late Alton Tillman. She was a member of Greater St. John Baptist Church, a member of Order of Eastern Star, Morning Star Chapter #734, and retired from Lee County Headstart as a Social Worker after 23 years of service.
Survivors include her children, Sarah (WIllie) Chappell, Alton Luke, Azariah (Linda Denise) Luke; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; four step grandchildren; eight step great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019