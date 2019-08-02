Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Greater St. John Baptist Church
Crawford, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Luke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Lue Luke


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Lue Luke Obituary
Emma Lue
Luke
May 1, 1931-
July 29, 2019
Salem, AL- Mrs. Emma Luke, 88, of Salem, AL died Monday, July 29, 2019.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Greater St. John Baptist Church, Crawford, AL with Rev. Jonah Williams, pastor, officiating and Bishop Stephen Faulk, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST with family hour from 6-7:00 p.m. EST and Eastern Star Final Rites from 7:00-7:30 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Luke was born May 1, 1931 in Lee County, AL to the late Georgia Bellamy and the late Alton Tillman. She was a member of Greater St. John Baptist Church, a member of Order of Eastern Star, Morning Star Chapter #734, and retired from Lee County Headstart as a Social Worker after 23 years of service.
Survivors include her children, Sarah (WIllie) Chappell, Alton Luke, Azariah (Linda Denise) Luke; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; four step grandchildren; eight step great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now