Emma Marie
Bennett
May 31, 1956-
February 18, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Emma Marie Bennett, 61, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Hilton Terrace Baptist Church. with Rev. John Burnett, pastor, officiating. Burial will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11 AM at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 1 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Bennett was born May 31, 1956 in Concord, GA. She was the daughter of Melvin Mangham Sr. and Lena Bryant Mangham. Mrs. Bennett was a member of the Hilton Terrace Baptist Church and its choir.
She was a 2015 graduate of American Intercontinental University.
Survivors include: her devoted husband, James B. Bennett; two daughters, Adrienne Bennett and Candice Bennett; a brother, Melvin Manghan Jr.; three sisters, Shelia Smith, Joanne (Ricky) Mahone, and Felecia (Louis) Stepp; three grandchildren, James N. Williams, Rachael M. Brown and Matthew N. Bennett and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019