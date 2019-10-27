Home

Emmett Evans
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkhill Cemetery
Emmett Evans


1924 - 2019
Emmett Evans Obituary
Emmett
Evans
August 20, 1924-
October 24, 2019
Columbus, GA- Emmett Eugene Evans was born at Brickyard, Alabama on August 24, 1924 to C.M.S. Evans and Emmie M. Evans as one of 7 brothers. Upon graduation from Central High, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and went on to serve in WWII on B-17 bombers. After the war, he returned to Columbus but was called up in the Korean conflict to again serve his country in the U.S. Air Force on B-29 bombers. Upon his discharge from the military, he was an electrician and went on to be an electrical contractor, ultimately retiring from Columbus Foundries.
His was pre-deceased by his wife, Mildred Evans .He is survived by his son, Kenneth Evans (Shari), two grandsons, Kenneth Evans, Jr. (Edie) and Andrew Evans and two great grandsons, Kenneth Evans III and Parks Evans.
In addition to his family, to whom he was devoted, his passion was the Boy Scouts of America, in which he served as an adult leader for over 65 years. He was a good man and embodied the Scout Oath….On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight. He was a Christian by faith and walk and set a great example for his family and all the youth that his life touched over the years.
A graveside service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Dr. Shane Green officiating. The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Columbus Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Evans family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
