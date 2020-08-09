1/1
Emmett T. Mack
1950 - 2020
Emmett T.
Mack
February 27, 1950-
August 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Emmett Thomas Mack of Columbus transitioned home peacefully Tuesday at St. Francis Hospital. He was 70 years of age.
The son of Arthur L. Mack II and Dorothy Mark Mack, Emmett was born in Columbus, GA and was a 1969 graduate of the William H. Spencer High School. He was employed as a Supervisor for over 28 years at Fieldcrest Canon Mills, and had served as a faithful volunteer for the Columbus Youth Football Association for 43 years. His tenure included head and assistant coach of the Eastern Little League and Edgewood Red Devil Little League teams, as well as, the equipment manager, and served as president of the Board of Directors. He spent many years doing what he loved, serving as a "father figure" to many. Other than his parents, Emmett was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Sue Mack and Effie Allen Mintze.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his wife of 50 years, Mrs. Patricia Diane Mack; two sons, Derrick Mack and Errick Mack; four daughters, Gonico Chadwick (Alvin), Felicia Berry (Terrance), Carleena Johnson (Johnny) and Renada Mack; ten grandchildren, one great grandchild; two brothers, Arthur Mack III and Monte Lewis Mack; beloved in-laws, Wilber J. Wilson (Lynette), Ricky Smith (Angela), Willie F. Wilson, Bennie M. Gardner, Mamie Hasting (Leonard), Yvonne F. Skinner (Graylin), Hardrick Smith, Jr., and Anthony Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Mack will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 12 noon at the Progressive Chapel with Apostle Lewis C. Clemons officiating. Visitation is Monday, 1 til 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
AUG
11
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
