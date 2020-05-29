Emmit Laney
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emmit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emmit
Laney
April 8, 1933-
May 25, 2020
Seale, AL- Mr. Emmit Laney, 87, of Seale, AL passed on Monday, May 25, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020. Public visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Laney was born April 8, 1933 in Russell County, AL to the late William Laney, Sr. and the late Minnie Laney. He was a member of Pleasant Grove A.M.E. Church and he retired from West Point Pepperell Mill.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Mitchell, Seale, AL and Juanita Feagins (Lee), Columbus, GA; two sons, Charlie Laney, Seale, AL and Andy McGee, Columbus, GA; one sister, Estell Key, Seale, AL; three brothers, Robert Laney (Loise), Birmingham, AL, William Laney, Jr. (Hattie), Phenix City, AL and Paul Laney (Willie Mae), New Jersey; 18 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; two special friends, Emma Sumbry and Evone Dotson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved