Emmit
Laney
April 8, 1933-
May 25, 2020
Seale, AL- Mr. Emmit Laney, 87, of Seale, AL passed on Monday, May 25, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020. Public visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Laney was born April 8, 1933 in Russell County, AL to the late William Laney, Sr. and the late Minnie Laney. He was a member of Pleasant Grove A.M.E. Church and he retired from West Point Pepperell Mill.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Mitchell, Seale, AL and Juanita Feagins (Lee), Columbus, GA; two sons, Charlie Laney, Seale, AL and Andy McGee, Columbus, GA; one sister, Estell Key, Seale, AL; three brothers, Robert Laney (Loise), Birmingham, AL, William Laney, Jr. (Hattie), Phenix City, AL and Paul Laney (Willie Mae), New Jersey; 18 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; two special friends, Emma Sumbry and Evone Dotson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 29, 2020.