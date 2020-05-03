Ennis Clifford "Cliff"
Clark Jr.
January 16,1947-
April 28,2020
Wilsonville, Al- Ennis Clifford "Cliff" Clark Jr., 73, died on April 28, 2020 at his home in Fourmile, Alabama.
Mr. Clark was born on January 16,1947 in Americus, Georgia. He was married to Deborah "Debbie" Clark for 51 years and they had two sons, Chris and Danny. Cliff retired from the City of Auburn, ending his lifelong career as an automotive mechanic. Cliff loved animals and took care of many dogs from shelters throughout the years. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Fourmile Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed helping in the community in this way.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Debbie, son Danny (Shannon) Clark, daughter in law, Krista Clark, and grandchildren, Adam, Catherine, Haley and Will. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Ennis and Sadie Clark, and his son, Ennis Christopher "Chris" Clark.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any no-kill animal shelter or charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Encompass Health that helped to care for their beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 3, 2020.