Eric C. Thomas
1966 - 2020
Eric C.
Thomas
June 30, 1966-
August 15, 2020
Fairburn, GA- Mr. Eric Charles "ET" Thomas passed away Saturday at Wellstar Healthcare System in East Point, GA. He was 54 years old.
A native of Columbus and the son of Charles P. and Carolyn K. McCollum Thomas, Eric was a 1984 graduate of Hardaway High School where he excelled in Football and Wrestling. He attended Morris Brown College in Atlanta where he was an outstanding Football player. He was employed for 23 years at T.G.I.F. at Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta and also Atlanta Airport Marriott and was the Owner/Operator of Images by Eric Photography. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Beth Salem Presbyterian Church in Columbus and its Ushers Ministry.
Other than his parents of Columbus, he is survived by two adoring sisters, Melanie Carr(Teronde) and Monica Sterdivant(Stan); nieces and nephew, Morgan, McKenzie, Michael and Malia; a beloved godson, Malcolm A. Cherry; a "cousin brother", Gregory L. Williams (April); and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to include a special friend, Cristal Cherry.
Eric will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park on Monday, August 24, 2020 during a Ten O'clock AM Homegoing Celebration officiated by Pastor Charlotte Caldwell. Rev. Eric Graves will deliver the Eulogy. Military honors will be accorded. Visitation is 1:00 til 3:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
AUG
24
Service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
