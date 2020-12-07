Eric Dale Robinson
October 16, 1943 - December 2, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - MSG Ret Eric Dale Robinson, 77, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his residence. A private Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL with full military honors according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
MSG Ret. Eric Dale Robinson was born on October 16, 1943 to the late O'Neal Leonard Robinson and Orelia Amos Robinson in Belle Rose, LA. He graduated in 1958 from Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, LA. He attended Southern University on a baseball scholarship and later joined the United States Army. During his tenure, MSG Ret. Robinson proudly fought in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Air Medal before retiring with 28 years of service. He later worked 14 years for Federal Express before retiring in 2007. In his spare time, MSG Ret. Robinson enjoyed baking and cooking his famous Gumbo with Rice and Jambalaya for his family. He was a member of St. Mary's Road United Methodist Church where he was a member of United Methodist Men and The R.O.C.K. Mr. Robinson was also a member of the Prince Hall F&AM where he was a 32nd Degree Mason.
Surviving yet feeling a definite loss is his loving wife, Janie P. Robinson, three daughters, Melissa Robinson, Tammy Mayes (Michael) and Leslie Robinson; four sons, Dale Robinson (Leah), Christopher Robinson (Mona), Charles Jamel Fields and Eric George Robinson; three sisters, Patricia Robinson, Carol Winchester (Garry) and Trina Robinson; one brother, Erroll Robinson (Lorrane), three sisters-in-law, Erma P. Larry, Esther P. Leftwich and Patricia P. Davis; three brothers-in-law, Gary Payne (Gwendolyn), Rev. Adell Payne (Miriam) and Tracy Payne; one loving and devoted nephew, Craig Robinson (Greer); 18 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 11 nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
The service will be Live Streamed on our Facebook Page at the following link: https://fb.me/e/3fmTXTvXQ