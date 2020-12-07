1/1
Eric Dale Robinson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Dale Robinson
October 16, 1943 - December 2, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - MSG Ret Eric Dale Robinson, 77, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his residence. A private Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL with full military honors according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
MSG Ret. Eric Dale Robinson was born on October 16, 1943 to the late O'Neal Leonard Robinson and Orelia Amos Robinson in Belle Rose, LA. He graduated in 1958 from Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, LA. He attended Southern University on a baseball scholarship and later joined the United States Army. During his tenure, MSG Ret. Robinson proudly fought in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Air Medal before retiring with 28 years of service. He later worked 14 years for Federal Express before retiring in 2007. In his spare time, MSG Ret. Robinson enjoyed baking and cooking his famous Gumbo with Rice and Jambalaya for his family. He was a member of St. Mary's Road United Methodist Church where he was a member of United Methodist Men and The R.O.C.K. Mr. Robinson was also a member of the Prince Hall F&AM where he was a 32nd Degree Mason.
Surviving yet feeling a definite loss is his loving wife, Janie P. Robinson, three daughters, Melissa Robinson, Tammy Mayes (Michael) and Leslie Robinson; four sons, Dale Robinson (Leah), Christopher Robinson (Mona), Charles Jamel Fields and Eric George Robinson; three sisters, Patricia Robinson, Carol Winchester (Garry) and Trina Robinson; one brother, Erroll Robinson (Lorrane), three sisters-in-law, Erma P. Larry, Esther P. Leftwich and Patricia P. Davis; three brothers-in-law, Gary Payne (Gwendolyn), Rev. Adell Payne (Miriam) and Tracy Payne; one loving and devoted nephew, Craig Robinson (Greer); 18 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 11 nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
The service will be Live Streamed on our Facebook Page at the following link: https://fb.me/e/3fmTXTvXQ


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved