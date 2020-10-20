Eric I.
Morten
November 6, 1962-
October 17, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Eric I. Morten, 57, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Pastor Darrick C. Bell, officiating. Visitation Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Morten was born November 6, 1962 in Columbus, GA to the late John W. Morten and the late Mozell Parker Morten. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Columbus, GA and he served in the U.S. Army.
His survivors include his stepmother, Patricia Morten; four sisters, Pamela M. Braswell, Sarah Ann (Horace) Obleton, Toya Morten and Dorothy Brown; four brothers, Ernest Brown, Bobby (Patricia) Morten, Narvin (Kenisha) Morten and Brandon Morten and a host of other relatives and friends.
