Eric I.MortenNovember 6, 1962-October 17, 2020Phenix City, AL- Mr. Eric I. Morten, 57, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Pastor Darrick C. Bell, officiating. Visitation Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Mr. Morten was born November 6, 1962 in Columbus, GA to the late John W. Morten and the late Mozell Parker Morten. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Columbus, GA and he served in the U.S. Army.His survivors include his stepmother, Patricia Morten; four sisters, Pamela M. Braswell, Sarah Ann (Horace) Obleton, Toya Morten and Dorothy Brown; four brothers, Ernest Brown, Bobby (Patricia) Morten, Narvin (Kenisha) Morten and Brandon Morten and a host of other relatives and friends.