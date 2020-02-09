|
|
Eric Steven
Ellerington
February 17, 1961-
January 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Eric (little Ricky) Steven Ellerington, 58, of Columbus, GA died January 14, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Ellerington was born February 17, 1961 in Niagara Falls, NY, son of the late Charles (Ricky) Walter Ellerington and Mary Ann Ellerington (Maturani).
Survivors include his Mother, Mary Ann Ellerington of North Port, FL; sister, Kimberly Ellerington-Beebe (Mark) of North Port, FL; and many loving friends who were his family here in Georgia and Alabama.
Eric attended Trott Vocational High School in Niagara Falls, NY and soon after graduation enlisted in the Army in which he served 8 honorable years. Eric served with 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, proudly serving the Division where his father and uncle also served. Eric also served at Fort Benning GA, and after honorable discharge he continued to call Georgia his home. While living in GA he developed close brotherly ties with friends who became his second family.
Eric developed a love of the outdoors and the peacefulness it brought at a young age through family camping trips and hunting with his father. He remained an avid hunter and from which I am told by his friends, made a mean "wilderness stew" over a campfire.
Eric held a strong faith in God and the Morman Church. Eric's wish was to take his "dirt nap" at Fort Mitchell Cemetery and this wish was fulfilled on January 27, 2020 with a military burial.
Eric was a kind soul with a big heart and a warm smile. He will be missed on this earth. Eric, until we meet again, rest in peace.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2020