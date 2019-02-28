|
|
Erica
Elias
October 19, 1982-
February 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Erica Elias, 36, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, March 1, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. David Dawson, officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 1- 8p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Elias was born October 19, 1982 in Columbus, GA to Allison Elias. She was a member of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL.
Survivors include a loving mother, Allison Elias of Columbus, GA; one sister, Stephanie Elias; three aunts, Lillie Francis (Joe) of Columbus, GA; Veronica Bellamy, Angela Sharp both of Phenix City, AL; one uncle, Rickey Simmons of Phenix City, AL; one niece, Cassidy; one nephew, Demetrius; Godmother, Catherine Bowden; numerous cousins and a vast array of relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019