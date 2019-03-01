Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Erick "E" Bronson Obituary
Erick "E"
Bronson
November 25, 1960-
February 23, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Erick "E" Bronson, 58 of Columbus died Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Funeral Services will be held 1 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA, with Elder Arlesia Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-6 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Erick "E" Bronson was born November 25, 1960 in Columbus, GA, the son of the late James Bronson and Mary L. Bronson. He. attended Muscogee County Schools and later received certification in Landscaping and Upholstery. He. leaves cherish memories, his wife, Sheryl Bronson, one brother, Figeroa Bronson both of Columbus, three sisters, Alvedia (Alford) Lovett of Atlanta, GA, Sharlette Bronson and Elizabeth (Alvin) Jones both of Columbus, GA, devoted brother-in-law, Richard (Cynthia) Smith of Columbus, GA, other relatives and friends.
