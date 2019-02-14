Erin Leanne

Columbus, Ga.- Erin Leanne Knight, 49, of Columbus, GA. died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Piedmont Northside Hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the services in Stockwell Hall in St. Luke United Methodist Church according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus.

Erin was born June 01, 1969 in Columbus, Georgia daughter of Arthur "Jimmy" Harrison, Jr. and Mary Cecila Kelly Harrison of Columbus, Ga. She dedicated her life to her husband and Children. She loved being a part of St. Luke Student Ministry and was part of the St. Luke family since 2000. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister and served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Survivors other than her parents, Jimmy and Cile of Columbus, Ga. include her husband Patrick Knight, daughters Sarah and Tyler Higgins of Madison, Al., Natalie Knight of Columbus, Ga., brother, Jeff Harrison of Columbus, Ga., sister of Joanna and Mike Turner of Seneca, SC., and her nieces and nephew, Nolee, Camille and Silas Tuner of Seneca, SC.

Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to the Student Ministry of St. Luke United Methodist Church 1104 2nd Ave, Columbus, GA 31901.

