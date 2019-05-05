|
Columbus, Georgia- Ms. Erma Yvonne Blackmon, 66, of Columbus, Georgia passed Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Holsey Chapel C.M.E. Church, where Rev. Dr. Curtis West is pastor. Rev. Dr. Javon Jackson will be the eulogist. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 12-3 PM, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the funeral home She graduated from William H. Spencer High School, Class of 1971. Erma was formerly employed as a paraprofessional for Muscogee County School District. Surviving Erma's demise with cherished memories are: one brother, Clate Blackmon, Jr.; one sister, Annette Blackmon Caskey, two first cousins, David Blackmon and George "Al" Jones, Jr.; special cousins, Candice Hicks and her son, Jarrett Hicks; three devoted caregivers, Gloria Thomas, Rebecca Grimes and Lenora Horten and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2019