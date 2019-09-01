|
|
Ernest C.
Jackson
March 7, 1927-
August 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Ernest C. Jackson (Sergeant First Class, Retired), affectionately known as "E.C." transitioned peacefully Wednesday at his home. He was 92 years of age.
The son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jackson, Sr., Sgt. Jackson was born in Headland, AL and was a Veteran of the U. S. Army. He retired following 22 years of service and also retired from Jack T. Rutledge Correctional Institute. Never letting the "grass grow under his feet", Sgt. Jackson worked as a school monitor with the Muscogee County School System, as well as, several other occupations throughout his lifetime. He was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and with the Men's Ministry. He was also a Prince Hall Mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mrs. Princie B. Jackson; a son, Gregory Jackson; and eleven siblings, Will, Robert, Jr., Solomon, Albert, James and Louis Jackson, Lillian McNealy, Susie McNealy, Toyce Jackson, Willie Britt and Arnesia Jackson.
Survivors include: his children, Erma Wilson (Willie), Loretta Woods (Oscar), Barbara Gallon (Frederick), Patrick Jackson and Karen Jackson; two daughters-in-law, Cheryl Jackson and Sherry Jackson; fifteen grandchildren, twenty eight great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; loving in-laws, Kenneth Merritt, Josephine Ruff White, Christine Bush, Gwendolyn Tucker, Hollie Bush, Quinnie Merritt and Gloria Merritt; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Sgt. Jackson will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with interment in Green Acres Cemetery. Pastor David Stallion will officiate. Visitation is Tuesday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019