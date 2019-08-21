Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home
Ernest "Spiro" Mitchell


1943 - 2019
Ernest "Spiro" Mitchell Obituary
Ernest "Spiro"
Mitchell
December 22, 1943-
August 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Ernest "Spiro" Mitchell, 75, of Columbus, GA passed on August 13, 2019.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Walter Taylor, officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Ernest Lee "Spiro" Mitchell was born December 22, 1943 in Phenix City, AL to the late Henry C. Mitchell and the late Emma Mae Mitchell.
His survivors include one daughter, Chandra Mitchell of South Carolina; two grandchildren, Lenzy and Salena Mitchell of South Carolina; one brother, James (Rozella) Mitchell of Dayton, OH; two nieces, Janet and Angela Mitchell of Columbus, OH; several great nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019
