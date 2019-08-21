|
Ernest "Spiro"
Mitchell
December 22, 1943-
August 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Ernest "Spiro" Mitchell, 75, of Columbus, GA passed on August 13, 2019.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Walter Taylor, officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Ernest Lee "Spiro" Mitchell was born December 22, 1943 in Phenix City, AL to the late Henry C. Mitchell and the late Emma Mae Mitchell.
His survivors include one daughter, Chandra Mitchell of South Carolina; two grandchildren, Lenzy and Salena Mitchell of South Carolina; one brother, James (Rozella) Mitchell of Dayton, OH; two nieces, Janet and Angela Mitchell of Columbus, OH; several great nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019