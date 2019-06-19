Ernestine C.

Mays

September 3, 1935-

June 14, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Ernestine Chester Mays passed away Friday at her daughter's home in Fayetteville, GA. She was 83 years old.

A native of Columbus and the daughter of the late Earnest and Melissa Hunter Chester, Mrs. Mays was a 1954 graduate of William H. Spencer High School. She retired from Retails Sales at Matthews on Wynnton after many years of service. A very devout member of St. James C.M.E. Church, she was Stewardess emeritus, a member of the Willing Worker Ministry, Choir and the Senior Citizens. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star PHA and the Columbia Heights Neighborhood Association, being known as the " Childcare Provider of the Community". Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mays and four brothers, Jack Chester, John H. Chester, David Chester and Winfred Chester.

Surviving are a devoted daughter, Marlene Jackson(Lafayette); a grandson, Ahmad Jackson; one brother, Alfred Chester(Barbara); five sisters, Carolyn Thornton(Elbert), Sandra Kendrick(William), Janice Arrington, Margaret Fuller and Vanessa Harris(James); two sisters-in-law, Shaesuki Chester and Alisa Chester; her Godchildren, Nicole Jefferson and Thomas L. Brown, Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to include Bishop Thomas L. Brown, Sr.(Dr. Louise) and Josephine Miles.

Mrs. Mays will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery on Friday, June 21, 2019 following a Eleven O'clock A.M. Homegoing Celebration in the sanctuary of St. James C.M.E. Church. Pastor Lavisha Williams will officiate. Bishop Thomas L. Brown, Sr. will deliver the Eulogy. Visitation is 1:00 til 6:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary