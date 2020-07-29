Ernestine
Clements
November 2, 1932-
June 27, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ernestine Clements, 87, of Phenix City, AL, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Mrs. Clements was born November 2, 1932 in Grand Junction, CO, daughter of the late Ernest Cecil and Lois M. Johnson. She was the wife of the late John V. Clements. Mrs. Clements was a homemaker, however, she was very active in volunteering. Mrs. Clements volunteered many hours as the school nurse at Kendrick High School, packed food boxes for Angel Foods and was a Den Mother for the Boy's Scouts. She loved her family, and her grandchildren were the twinkle in her eye. Her grandchildren called her grandma, and her great grandchildren called her grandma-ma. She loved spending time with each one of them. Mrs. Clements was known for her soft spoken character and her caring heart. She was always willing to help anyone in need. We will miss her presence daily, but her sweet spirit will live forever in our hearts.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Clements was preceded in death by her son, Boyd Clements; daughter, Gail Greer; one sister, Ion Simmons; and one brother, Grant Johnson.
Survivors include her two sons, Dennis Clements and his wife, Susan, and Hugh Clements and his wife, Barbara; one sister, Lois Long; thirteen grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
The family will hold a private service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA with Reverend David Kees and Reverend Jeffrey Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
To sign the online guest registry, please visit www.shcolumbus.com
