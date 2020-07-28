Ernestine
McCoy
July 14, 1947-
July 22, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Ernestine Truitt McCoy, 73, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, July 22, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held. Public visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. McCoy was born July 14, 1947 to Ernestine Williams and the late Charlie Lee Truitt. She retired from Anthem Blue Coss Blue Shield as an insurance investigator. She was an active member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Mt. Olive High School and graduated from Benedict College and Troy State University earning Bachelor degrees from each school.
Her survivors include her husband, Roosevelt McCoy, Jr.; mother, Ernestine Williams; one brother, Tom (Edith) Williams; three sisters, Earlene Thompson, Charle Worthy and Juarene Cason; three step-children, Erica McCoy-McKenzie, Ryan (LaDora) McCoy and Caragon McCoy Jones; nine grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
