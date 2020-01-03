Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Erris (Rawls) Croom


1911 - 2019
Erris (Rawls) Croom Obituary
Erris (Rawls)
Croom
April 12, 1911-
December 30, 2019
Columbus, GA- Erris Rawls Croom, age 108, of Columbus, GA, died on December 30, 2019. The family will have a visitation of friends and family from 10:00 to 10:50 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am; burial will be private.
Erris was born in Dozier, AL, on April 12, 1911; the daughter of James Pickins Rawls and Nannie Bell Tompkins. She graduated from Rawls High School on May 30, 1930.
Erris married Jackson Croom on March 2, 1946 at Rose Hill Methodist Church, Columbus, Ga, they were married for 50 years. Erris worked at a few places in town as a seamstress through the years, and at Kirvens Department Store as a sales clerk. She was a member of Hilton Terrace Baptist Church for many years and a member of the Eastern Star for 50 years. Erris enjoyed working in her yard and helping others. She loved her family and the friends she made throughout her life. She was especially grateful for the friends she made later in her life at Covenant Woods and Morningside Assisted Living.
Erris is preceded in death by: her husband, Jackson, her sisters, Cleo Brook, Ossie Striet, brothers, Willard and Roy, Rawls, nephews Kenneth Brook, Charles Striet, and a niece, Gayle Jernigan.
Survivors include: her nieces, Dorothy Hutcherson (Tommy), Barbara Dushanek Tommy), Beth Weldon (Phillip), Gina Doyle (John), Janet Peters, Myrna Couty; nephews, Jim Striet (Francis), John Croom (Sally), John Barber (Lilian), Andy Slavicko (Cathy) Monroe Barber (Faye); sister-in-law, Jettie Rawls; brother-in-law, Hank Slavicko, cousins Bessie Poole, Kermit Sims (Joy).
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 3, 2020
