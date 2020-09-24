Essie
Keith
October 2, 1921-
September 21, 2020
Stone Mountain, GA- Mrs. Essie Keith, 98, of Stone Mountain, GA passed on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Stone Mountain, GA.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00p.m. EST, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Emmitt Anniton, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 1-5p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Essie Keith was born October 2, 1921, to the late Walter Lockhart and the late Mattie Lockhart. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, Columbus GA, served as a deaconess and a member of the Missionary Circle.
Survivors include a son; Carlos (Carolyn) Keith, Sr., two daughters; Dorothy (Ralph) Bryant, Irma (Montague) Winfield; a brother; Robert Lee (Shirley)Lockhart, Four grandchildren; Carlos Keith, Jr. Bernadette Keith, Marc Bryant, Kristina Winfield; 2 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
