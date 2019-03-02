Essie Lou

Thomas

September 2, 1940-

February 28, 2019

Columbus, GA- Essie Lou Thomas, age 78, of Columbus, GA, passed away on February 28, 2019. A visitation of family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary Columbus; A Celebration of Essie's Life will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 am, Striffler-Hamby's Edgewood Hall, Columbus. Interment will be in Parkhill Cemetery.

Essie was born in Sylacauga, AL on September 2, 1940; the daughter of Henry Colwell and Florence Orene Tanner Colwell. She married Joseph Rayford Thomas on January 24, 1959; together they had six children. Essie was employed by Swift Denim for 30 years. She enjoyed dining out with family and friends, B Merrill's and Cracker Barrel were two of her favorites. Essie was a 20 year member of Christian Life Church in Phenix City, she loved the Lord and bestowed that same love and trust to her children. Her work ethic and unconditional love are great examples to emulate. Her family will miss many things about Essie, especially her cooking, particularly her biscuits and gravy and fried chicken.

She is preceded in death by; her husband Joseph; three sisters, Guynette, Helen, Bessie; and two brothers, Henry and Charlie. Survivors include, her children Cynthia (William) Wertz, Gail (James) Yeamons, Joel (Connie) Thomas, Lisa (Larry) Sheppard, Donna (Tim) Hurt, Mary (Mark) Ensley; 16 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; an honorary daughter Connie Blankenship; and a lifelong friend Shirley Pate.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019