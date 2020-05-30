Hey grown up now miss pat that use to housekeep when you all had yr children at the Sears wood home very nice mother very spotie walk about business so Mr Bob i call you all got my love sister pat drove the Volkswagen God Bless
Esther
Harris
December 24, 1930-
May 26, 2020
The Villages, FL- Esther Ruth Jimmerson Harris, of The Villages, Florida died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Ruth and her husband, Colonel (Ret) Bobby J. Harris, moved from Columbus, Georgia to The Villages, Florida in 2009. An Army wife to her husband of 32 years, she traveled extensively and lived in numerous locations in the United States and overseas. She is the mother of three children, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Ruth is a native of Thomaston, Georgia. She attended Robert E. Lee Institute in Thomaston and Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. She is the daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel Godfrey Jimmerson of Thomaston and sister of the late Reverend Joe Jimmerson of Columbus.
Ruth worked in banking most of her adult life, serving last as a Branch Manager in Virginia. She was employed upon her retirement with State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Company in Columbus, GA. Ruth was a devoted military wife, wonderful mother and a great patriot of her country. She and her husband were long time members of the First Baptist Church of Columbus, and later The First Baptist Church of The Villages in FL. During her life, she distinguished herself as a sincere and humble person of great Christian faith.
She is survived by her three children; Dr. Kimberly Ross of The Villages, FL, Jennifer Jones and her husband Dr. Kelly Jones of Seneca, SC, Mark and his wife Rebecca Harris of Atlanta; five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Burial will be with her late husband, Col. (Ret.) Bobby J. Harris at Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared at hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 30, 2020.