|
|
Esther McCollister
Benton
02/13/1927-
10/29/2019
Phenix City, AL- Esther M. Benton, 92, of Phenix City, AL, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held ¬¬at 11 AM (EST) on Monday, November 04, 2019 at Lakewood Baptist Church, 4011 Lakewood Drive, Phenix City, Alabama 36867, with Reverend Charles Keown officiating. A private interment will follow in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2-4 PM (EST) in the Sanctuary of Lakewood Baptist Church.
Mrs. Benton was born February 13, 1927, in Phenix City, daughter of the late Stewart and Catherine McCollister. Primarily, she was a homemaker and devoted mother to her six children, but later worked at J.C. Penney's and the Phenix City School System.
Ms. Esther was an active member of West Side Baptist, which later became Lakewood Baptist. She was a vibrant member of both the Alleluia and Amen Choirs, participated in WMU and was a charter member of the senior adult Sweet Spirits.
As a military wife, Esther traveled extensively and was stationed at various posts, both stateside and abroad. After retirement, she and husband J.P. traveled widely, including many special "memory- making trips" with their children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Benton is survived by her husband, Julian P. Benton and their six children: Cathy Greene (Billy), Karen Oliver (Steve), Jan Scott (Barron), Julie Pelletier (Mark), Jay Benton, and Kevin Benton (Cheryl). Grandchildren include Scott Greene (Patti), Bill Reese (Kelli), Amy Dismukes, Scott Oliver, Stephanie Oliver (Roger), Elizabeth May (Chris), Nathan Scott (Megan), Brent Pelletier (Christina), Kyle Pelletier (Sarah Jane), Josh Benton (Laura), and Sarah Benton. She is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren.
Ms. Esther loved the changing seasons, especially the beautiful autumn leaves and the butterflies of spring. She enjoyed music and playing cards. She loved her family and friends. And, because her mother told her at a young age that she was "Queen Esther," she especially loved being the "Queen Bee" of Everything!
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Oaks at Grove Park and Kindred Hospice of Columbus for their kindness and loving care.
Flowers are gratefully accepted, but the family prefers all memorial donations go to the Family Activity Center Fund, Builders for Christ or the ministry of your choice at Lakewood Baptist Church, 4011 Lakewood Drive, Phenix City, Alabama 36867.
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019