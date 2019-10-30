|
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Ethel Bell Williams, 91, of Columbus, Georgia, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Piedmont Northside Hospital. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA with Rev. Arch Maddox officiating. Interment will follow in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Williams was born January 12, 1928 in Upatoi, GA, daughter of the late Gylester Smith and Estella Kimbrough Smith. She was a member of County Line Baptist Church and later transferred her membership to Abiding Faith Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Charlene (Willie) Coleman, Christine (Joseph) Pough and Diann Meadows; two sons, Edward Williams and Greg Williams, all of Columbus, GA; sister-in-law, Minnie B. Smith, 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 30, 2019