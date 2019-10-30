Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sconiers Funeral Home
836 5th Ave.
Columbus, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Sconiers Funeral Home
836 5th Ave
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Bell Williams


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Bell Williams Obituary
Ethel Bell
Williams
January 12, 1928-
October 26, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Ethel Bell Williams, 91, of Columbus, Georgia, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Piedmont Northside Hospital. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA with Rev. Arch Maddox officiating. Interment will follow in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Williams was born January 12, 1928 in Upatoi, GA, daughter of the late Gylester Smith and Estella Kimbrough Smith. She was a member of County Line Baptist Church and later transferred her membership to Abiding Faith Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Charlene (Willie) Coleman, Christine (Joseph) Pough and Diann Meadows; two sons, Edward Williams and Greg Williams, all of Columbus, GA; sister-in-law, Minnie B. Smith, 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Please visit www.sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now