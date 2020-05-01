Ethel Chandler
Williams Foley
June 25, 1929 -
April 29, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ethel Chandler Williams Foley "Sally", 90, of Columbus, Georgia, died peacefully on April 29, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held on the grounds at Linwood Cemetery at the Lummus Chapel on Saturday, May 2nd at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Jimmy Elder officiating. A private interment will be held for family only.
Sally was born on June 25, 1929, in Columbus, Georgia. She was the daughter of Charlie Frank Williams and Ethel George Chandler Williams Nordhausen and the granddaughter of William Chandler and Coralette Metcalfe Chandler.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, and her husband of 44 years, Frank Daniel Foley, Jr., her son Warren W. Foley and her sister Cora Williams Riley.
Sally graduated from Columbus High School before furthering her education at Ogontz College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From an early age, following in her parents' footsteps, Sally was committed to the betterment of the community and widely regarded as a true Renaissance woman for her broad spectrum of interests and passions from sports to art, music, historic preservation and gardening. When she was passionate about a project that would benefit the community, she was always eager to share that passion and get others involved. She cared deeply about the things that where important to her and truly wanted to make a difference with no desire for personal recognition.
She was known to be forthright and was always clear in letting you know what she thought. As once recounted at the Arthritis Foundation Distinguished Citizen award ceremony years ago, it was said that "Sometimes it is difficult to summarize a person's nature in a few words, but in the case of Sally Foley – it was easy. It is 'Damn the torpedoes – full speed ahead!' This is something Sally's life-long friends have always known about her.
Sally gave her time and commitment to innumerable community organizations. She served and provided leadership on the Executive Committee of the Columbus Museum, the Port Columbus Civil War Naval Museum, the Springer Opera House Board of Trustees, the Board of Directors of Darlington School, National Society of Colonial Dames, Uptown Columbus, Columbus Gateways, Columbus Symphony, The Tea Olive Garden Club and the Historic Columbus Foundation Board. She loved beauty in all forms of art, historic architecture, music and gardening. She was honored with the G. Gumby Jordan Vision in Arts Award, as the Historic Columbus Honored Lady and received the Soroptimist International of Columbus, Woman of Distinction in Environment Award.
A staunch advocate for Columbus State University and especially its Schwob School of Music, Sally served on the CSU Foundation Board of Trustees and the Patrons of Music Steering Committee. A gift from Sally resulted in the naming of The Foley Orchestra Rehearsal Hall in the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. Her children endowed the Ethel Foley Distinguished Chair of Orchestral Activities in the CSU Schwob School of Music. This endowment supports the music director/conductor of the university philharmonic orchestra. Sally was named an Honorary CSU Alumna in 2001 and awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from CSU in 2010.
Sally's dedication and pride in her hometown were only surpassed by her love for her award-winning Stonehill Garden which was featured in Southern Accents Magazine. Her 23 acres of elegant English gardens that graced her hillside home overlooking Lake Oliver brought her many hours of joy.
Sports and travel also played a major role in Sally's lifelong interests. A devoted equestrian, Sally was also an avid golfer, tennis player, quail hunter and had a passion for snow skiing. Her devotion to her beloved Georgia Bulldogs was legendary. And, one of her proudest moments was when she presided as Mayor of the Olympic Village during the Summer Olympics of 1996.
Sally is survived by her children Frank Daniel Foley, III (Libba) of Columbus and Ann Foley Hughston (Edgar) of Columbus. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Frank Daniel Foley, IV (Leah), George Woodruff "Wood" Foley, William "Will" Coleman Foley, Jack Ross Foley, Jack Mayo Hughston (Suzanne), and Sally Foley Hughston Bickerstaff (Robert); five great grandchildren, Frank Daniel Foley, V "Quinn", Sarah Helen Hughston, Jack Charles Hughston, Lee Foley Hughston and Harrison Reed Bickerstaff; and her sisters Camille Williams Taylor Yow and Catheryn Williams Kilgore.
The family is grateful to her caregivers for the loving, compassionate care that they gave Sally. Special thanks to Jeanetta Holcey, Cathlean Epps, LaKassha Murray, Betty Short, Home Care Services of Columbus and Preferred Care Hospice (Tony Miller).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Columbus State University - The Ethel Foley Distinguished Chair in Orchestral Activities, Columbus Botanical Gardens, PAWS Humane and Preferred Care Hospice.
In keeping with the efforts to ensure the safety of our community during the current pandemic, if you choose to attend the service in Linwood Cemetery, you may remain in your car and hear the service broadcast through speakers. If you exit your car, we ask that you practice social distancing. The service will also be livestreamed through Facebook and our Website. Please visit Striffler-Hamby Mortuary at Parkhill Cemetery on Facebook, or www.shcolumbus.com.
To sign the online guest registry, please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
Williams Foley
June 25, 1929 -
April 29, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ethel Chandler Williams Foley "Sally", 90, of Columbus, Georgia, died peacefully on April 29, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held on the grounds at Linwood Cemetery at the Lummus Chapel on Saturday, May 2nd at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Jimmy Elder officiating. A private interment will be held for family only.
Sally was born on June 25, 1929, in Columbus, Georgia. She was the daughter of Charlie Frank Williams and Ethel George Chandler Williams Nordhausen and the granddaughter of William Chandler and Coralette Metcalfe Chandler.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, and her husband of 44 years, Frank Daniel Foley, Jr., her son Warren W. Foley and her sister Cora Williams Riley.
Sally graduated from Columbus High School before furthering her education at Ogontz College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From an early age, following in her parents' footsteps, Sally was committed to the betterment of the community and widely regarded as a true Renaissance woman for her broad spectrum of interests and passions from sports to art, music, historic preservation and gardening. When she was passionate about a project that would benefit the community, she was always eager to share that passion and get others involved. She cared deeply about the things that where important to her and truly wanted to make a difference with no desire for personal recognition.
She was known to be forthright and was always clear in letting you know what she thought. As once recounted at the Arthritis Foundation Distinguished Citizen award ceremony years ago, it was said that "Sometimes it is difficult to summarize a person's nature in a few words, but in the case of Sally Foley – it was easy. It is 'Damn the torpedoes – full speed ahead!' This is something Sally's life-long friends have always known about her.
Sally gave her time and commitment to innumerable community organizations. She served and provided leadership on the Executive Committee of the Columbus Museum, the Port Columbus Civil War Naval Museum, the Springer Opera House Board of Trustees, the Board of Directors of Darlington School, National Society of Colonial Dames, Uptown Columbus, Columbus Gateways, Columbus Symphony, The Tea Olive Garden Club and the Historic Columbus Foundation Board. She loved beauty in all forms of art, historic architecture, music and gardening. She was honored with the G. Gumby Jordan Vision in Arts Award, as the Historic Columbus Honored Lady and received the Soroptimist International of Columbus, Woman of Distinction in Environment Award.
A staunch advocate for Columbus State University and especially its Schwob School of Music, Sally served on the CSU Foundation Board of Trustees and the Patrons of Music Steering Committee. A gift from Sally resulted in the naming of The Foley Orchestra Rehearsal Hall in the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. Her children endowed the Ethel Foley Distinguished Chair of Orchestral Activities in the CSU Schwob School of Music. This endowment supports the music director/conductor of the university philharmonic orchestra. Sally was named an Honorary CSU Alumna in 2001 and awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from CSU in 2010.
Sally's dedication and pride in her hometown were only surpassed by her love for her award-winning Stonehill Garden which was featured in Southern Accents Magazine. Her 23 acres of elegant English gardens that graced her hillside home overlooking Lake Oliver brought her many hours of joy.
Sports and travel also played a major role in Sally's lifelong interests. A devoted equestrian, Sally was also an avid golfer, tennis player, quail hunter and had a passion for snow skiing. Her devotion to her beloved Georgia Bulldogs was legendary. And, one of her proudest moments was when she presided as Mayor of the Olympic Village during the Summer Olympics of 1996.
Sally is survived by her children Frank Daniel Foley, III (Libba) of Columbus and Ann Foley Hughston (Edgar) of Columbus. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Frank Daniel Foley, IV (Leah), George Woodruff "Wood" Foley, William "Will" Coleman Foley, Jack Ross Foley, Jack Mayo Hughston (Suzanne), and Sally Foley Hughston Bickerstaff (Robert); five great grandchildren, Frank Daniel Foley, V "Quinn", Sarah Helen Hughston, Jack Charles Hughston, Lee Foley Hughston and Harrison Reed Bickerstaff; and her sisters Camille Williams Taylor Yow and Catheryn Williams Kilgore.
The family is grateful to her caregivers for the loving, compassionate care that they gave Sally. Special thanks to Jeanetta Holcey, Cathlean Epps, LaKassha Murray, Betty Short, Home Care Services of Columbus and Preferred Care Hospice (Tony Miller).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Columbus State University - The Ethel Foley Distinguished Chair in Orchestral Activities, Columbus Botanical Gardens, PAWS Humane and Preferred Care Hospice.
In keeping with the efforts to ensure the safety of our community during the current pandemic, if you choose to attend the service in Linwood Cemetery, you may remain in your car and hear the service broadcast through speakers. If you exit your car, we ask that you practice social distancing. The service will also be livestreamed through Facebook and our Website. Please visit Striffler-Hamby Mortuary at Parkhill Cemetery on Facebook, or www.shcolumbus.com.
To sign the online guest registry, please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 1, 2020.