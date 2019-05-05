|
|
Ethel
Hodo
February 8, 1931-
April 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Ethel Hodo, 88, of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Holsey Monumental C.M.E Church with Rev. Tommie L. Benjamin, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Hodo was born February 8, 1931 in Union Springs, AL to the late Stepnie Torbert and the late Elize Franklin Doner. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Colorodo and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Survivors include four grandchildren, Angela Pearce of Houston, TX, Edward Pearce, IV of Stone Mountain, GA, Tautar Pearce of Juneau, AK, and Gabriel Pearce of Denver, CO; two brothers, Willie Daniels of Phenix City, AL and Ivery (Eveline) Torbert of Columbus, GA; six sisters, Elizabeth (Sam) Alexander and Ida Smith Of Cocoa, FL, Mary McMullen of East Elm Hurst, NY, Dorothy (Arlemon) Giddens of Hurtsboro, AL, Ezella (Roy) Fowler, and Lee Ethel Torbert of Columbus, GA; six great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2019