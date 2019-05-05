Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Hodo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Hodo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethel Hodo Obituary
Ethel
Hodo
February 8, 1931-
April 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Ethel Hodo, 88, of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Holsey Monumental C.M.E Church with Rev. Tommie L. Benjamin, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Hodo was born February 8, 1931 in Union Springs, AL to the late Stepnie Torbert and the late Elize Franklin Doner. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Colorodo and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Survivors include four grandchildren, Angela Pearce of Houston, TX, Edward Pearce, IV of Stone Mountain, GA, Tautar Pearce of Juneau, AK, and Gabriel Pearce of Denver, CO; two brothers, Willie Daniels of Phenix City, AL and Ivery (Eveline) Torbert of Columbus, GA; six sisters, Elizabeth (Sam) Alexander and Ida Smith Of Cocoa, FL, Mary McMullen of East Elm Hurst, NY, Dorothy (Arlemon) Giddens of Hurtsboro, AL, Ezella (Roy) Fowler, and Lee Ethel Torbert of Columbus, GA; six great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now