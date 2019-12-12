|
Ethel Louise "Judy"
Beesley
April 16, 1925-
December 5, 2019
AIKEN, SC- Mrs. Ethel Louise "Judy" Beesley, 94, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Born in River Falls, AL Judy was a daughter of the late Joseph F. and Mittie Ethel Morris Patterson. Along with being a homemaker to her family, Judy retired from the Muscogee County School System with 22 years of service.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan B. (Dwight) Redick, Warrenville, SC; one son, Gary S. Beesley, Columbus, GA; two grandchildren, Robin (Robert) Flynn, David (Melissa) Redick; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Flynn, Abbi Flynn and Asia Redick.
Services will be private.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 12, 2019