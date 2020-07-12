1/1
Ethel M. Swindle
1929 - 2020
May 28, 1929-
July 8, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Ethel M. Swindle passed away Wednesday at St. Francis Hospital at the blessed age of 91.
A native of Eufaula, AL. and the daughter of the late Thomas and Rosie Randle Brown, Mrs. Swindle had resided in Columbus most of her life and retired from the Dietary Department of Muscogee County School District, her last tenure being at Benning Hills Elementary School. She was a devout member of Galilee Baptist Church, serving as Vice-President of the Deaconess Ministry and a member of the Mission Ministry. She also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willie J. Swindle, Sr. and three sons, Willie J. Swindle, Jr., Frank L. Swindle and Robert L. Swindle.
Survivors include her loving children, Archie Swindle(Brenda), Dena Carter, Betty Fordella(Sam), Patricia Daniel, Robert Swindle(Regina), Ethel Lynn(Columbus) and Thomas Swindle; 41 grandchildren, several great and great great grandchildren; two brothers, Jimmy L. Gordy(Jean) and R.C. Hawkins; three sisters, Lula B. Gordy, Eva M. Respress and Mary L. Pearson(Robert); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Swindle will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 15 2020 during a Eleven O'clock AM Graveside service, officiated by Pastor Thaddeus Spencer. Visitation is 1:00 til 4:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
JUL
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
I am sorry to hear about your lost. I want to give my condolences to your family.
July 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
