SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
Ethel Mae Jones


1957 - 2020
Ethel Mae Jones Obituary
Ethel Mae
Jones
February 18, 1957-
January 7, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Ms. Ethel Mae Jones, 62, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Piedmont Midtown Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Metropolitan Baptist Church. Dr. Curtis Crocker Jr., Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 12 Noon until 3 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Ms. Jones was born February 18, 1957 in Phenix City, AL. She was the daughter of the late Fletcher Lee Jones and Mary Robinson Jones. Ethel was a member of the Metropolitan Baptist Church.
Survivors include her only daughter, Karina (Tymaine Sr.) Alexander; mother, Mary Jones; brothers, Fletcher Lee Jones Jr,, Johnny (Nettie) Jones, Paul Jones, Edward (Rhonda) Jones, Lorenzo Jones, and Charles D. (Audrey) Jones; a sister, Doris (Lummie) Dent; two grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 12, 2020
