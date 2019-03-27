Ethel Poulos

Snead

September 12, 1924-

March 25, 2019

Columbus, GA- Ethel "Granny" Poulos Snead, 94, of Columbus, GA passed away Monday afternoon, March 25, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Health Care in Columbus, GA.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am EST on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Chaplain Dean Knipe officiating. Interment will follow at Riverdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm EST at the funeral home in Phenix City.

Mrs. Snead was born September 12, 1924 in Griffin, GA, daughter of the late Jim Poulos and Annie Hammock Poulos. She was employed with the McCrory Corporation, retiring after 33 years of loyal service. She enjoyed playing bingo, watching TV trivia shows, and was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, and other sports, but her greatest joy was for her love of all her family, especially all her grandchildren. She was a Baptist by faith. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Snead, her brother, Gus Poulos, and two grandchildren, Corey Snead, and Randall Phillips.

She is survived by two daughters, Anne Burks of Manchester, GA, and Janice Forsyth of Columbus, GA, three sons, James Snead and wife Judy of Crawford, AL, Sam Snead, Jr. of Seale, AL, and William "Mike" Snead and wife Rita of Seale, AL; (16) grandchildren, Billy Forsyth (Paige), Tommy Forsyth (LaRhonda), Jamie Cameron (Jennifer), Lisa Kristol (Richard), James Snead, Jr. (Val), Teri Nansel, Joey Phillips, Stephanie Harris (Chris), Ashley Phillips, Nicholas Snead, Shelby Coley (Cody), Kelly Burian (Adam), Jennifer Roehrig (Walt), Nikki Snead, Randy Renfroe (Jana), and Sherry Phillips (Michael), a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and numerous extended loving family members. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary