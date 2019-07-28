Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
1925 - 2019
Ethel Terry Chambers Obituary
Ethel Terry
Chambers
June 4, 1925-
July 21, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Ethel T. Chambers, 94, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Metropolitan Baptist Church. Dr. Curtis Crocker, Jr., Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 12 Noon to 3 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Chambers was born June 4, 1925 in Harris County , Georgia. She was the daughter of the late James Terry and Effie McKay Terry. She was a cosmetologist by trade and previously owned a salon. Mrs Chambers worked at other salons thru out the city of Columbus.
Mrs. Chambers was a lifelong member of Metropolitan Baptist Church in Columbus where she served as Sunday school teacher, choir member, and worked with the culinary ministry.
She was preceded in death by four sisters: Lucille Rivers, Marion Smith, Callie Mickles, Adrienne Estes, and one nephew, Terry Smith.
Survivors include: a very devoted son, William D. Chambers (Essie R. Tate); two nieces, Antoinette (Paul) Leonard and Rhonett Rios , three nephews, James (Carrie) Smith, Miron (Sandra) Smith and Ronald (Janice) Smith, and a host of great nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 28, 2019
