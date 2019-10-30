Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion C.M.E. Church
Smiths Station, AL
Etta Jean Grier


1936 - 2019
Etta Jean Grier Obituary
Etta Jean
Grier
December 28, 1936-
October 25, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Etta Jean Grier, 82, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, October 25, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Mt. Zion C.M.E. Church, Smiths Station, AL with Rev. Dr. Eunice Lyles, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Grier was born December 28, 1936 in Smiths Station, AL to the late Tommie Grier and the late Luella Ashford Grier. She was a member of Mt. Zion C.M.E. Church.
Survivors include one aunt, Sallie Grier of Smiths Station, AL; cousins, Donald Ashford and Linda Ashford both of Detroit, MI and Dorothy Cochran of Smiths Station, AL; special friend and caregiver, Christie Weeks and family and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 30, 2019
