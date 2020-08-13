Eual Morrell
Little, Jr.
October 18, 1942-
August 11, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- In loving memory of Eual Morrell Little October 18, 1942-August 11, 2020
Eual M. Little Jr., 77, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.
The family will be accepting friends and family for visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday August 13, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby located at 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, Ga. 31907.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby, Pastor Danny Courtney officiating. Committal service will be at Parkhill Cemetery followed by a reception in the Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby.
Mr. Little was born October 18, 1942 in Fort Benning, Georgia, the son of the late Eual Morrell Little Sr. and Nelia Rainey Bailey. He was married for fifty-five cherished years to his wife, Dorothy (Smith) Little from Enterprise Alabama. He attended Bethel Tabernacle Assembly of God where he served in many capacities for almost 45 years. Eual enjoyed Alabama Football (Roll Tide), fishing, Atlanta Braves Baseball and NASCAR.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy H. Little; five sons, Jeffery A. Stone, James and wife Mitzie Stone, Teddy E. Little and wife Lora Little, Mark L. Little and wife Francis Little ,Matthew T. Little; 17 grandchildren,, with one the way, three great grandchildren; one sister, Janie Bissett of Nevada; and two brothers, Kenneth Strickland of Atlanta and Bobby Little of Columbus.
Eual worked for Southern Phenix Textiles for 43 years until mill closed. He also operated Pop's Bargain Barn in Phenix City and owned and operated Papa Littles Bargain Barn on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City Al.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com