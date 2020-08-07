1/1
Eugene Jackson
Eugene
Jackson
July 12, 1938-
July 2, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mr. Eugene Jackson, 81, of Columbus, GA passed away on July 2, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be 11 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery. Pastor Curtis West of Holsey Chapel CME Church will officiate, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Jackson was born July 12, 1938 in Columbus, GA. He was the son of the late Isaac Jackson and Edna Jenkins . Mr. Jackson retired from Dolly Madison Bakeries and Publix Supermarket. He was a member and usher of Holsey Chapel CME Chruch.
Survivors include: his wife, Betty Jackson; two daughters, Alisa (Bernard) Cliatt and Lapina (Floyd) Dixon; two sisters, Barbara Jenkins and Beverly Shambray six grandchildren, Kyra, Akeia, Chelsia, Darrell, Dontae, and Tressa; one great-grandchild, Kaidyn and a host of relatives and friends.
Please sign our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Green Acres Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
