1/
Eugene Wade Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene
Wade, Jr
October 20, 1943-
September 10, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Eugene Wade, Jr., passed away Thursday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 76.
A native of Columbus and the son of the late Eugene, Sr., and Mary Alice Adams Wade, Mr. Wade received his secular education in the schools of Muscogee County. He was Baptist in faith. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Evelyn Meadows, Ludie Studman and Bertha Miller.
Survivors include one sister, Sara Davis; two brothers, Otis Wade, Sr(Dorothy) and William Wade all of Columbus; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mr. Wade will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park during a Eleven O'clock AM Homegoing Celebration on Monday, September 14, 2020. Bishop Ronald K. Harris will officiate. Visitation is Sunday 1:00PM til 3:00PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Interment
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Eugene Wade. May the God of comfort, give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved