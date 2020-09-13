Eugene
Wade, Jr
October 20, 1943-
September 10, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Eugene Wade, Jr., passed away Thursday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 76.
A native of Columbus and the son of the late Eugene, Sr., and Mary Alice Adams Wade, Mr. Wade received his secular education in the schools of Muscogee County. He was Baptist in faith. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Evelyn Meadows, Ludie Studman and Bertha Miller.
Survivors include one sister, Sara Davis; two brothers, Otis Wade, Sr(Dorothy) and William Wade all of Columbus; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mr. Wade will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park during a Eleven O'clock AM Homegoing Celebration on Monday, September 14, 2020. Bishop Ronald K. Harris will officiate. Visitation is Sunday 1:00PM til 3:00PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com