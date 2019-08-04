|
|
Eula Mae
Caldwell
November 3, 1952-
July 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Eula Mae Caldwell, 66, of Columbus passed on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Funeral service for Ms. Eula Mae Caldwell will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Words of Wisdom Christian Center, 420 -38th Street, Columbus. Interment will be held in Green Acres Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue.
Ms. Eula Mae Caldwell was born on November 3, 1952 to the late Robert Pearson and Vennie Lue Caldwell in Columbus.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Eddie Carter, III (Passion), Columbus and Orlando Carter (Phyllis), Houston, TX; 2 daughters, Katenna Caldwell, Columbus and Trinica Thomas (Sterling), Copperas Cobb, TX; one sister, Betty Ann Crayton, Columbus; one brother, Norman Caldwell (Beverly Jean), Columbus; two special friends, Leroy Cross and Sylvia Ann Pritchett both of Columbus, one God daughter, Norkeisha Foster, 25 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019