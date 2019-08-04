Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Words of Wisdom Christian Center
420 -38th Street
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eula Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eula Mae Caldwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eula Mae Caldwell Obituary
Eula Mae
Caldwell
November 3, 1952-
July 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Eula Mae Caldwell, 66, of Columbus passed on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Funeral service for Ms. Eula Mae Caldwell will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Words of Wisdom Christian Center, 420 -38th Street, Columbus. Interment will be held in Green Acres Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue.
Ms. Eula Mae Caldwell was born on November 3, 1952 to the late Robert Pearson and Vennie Lue Caldwell in Columbus.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Eddie Carter, III (Passion), Columbus and Orlando Carter (Phyllis), Houston, TX; 2 daughters, Katenna Caldwell, Columbus and Trinica Thomas (Sterling), Copperas Cobb, TX; one sister, Betty Ann Crayton, Columbus; one brother, Norman Caldwell (Beverly Jean), Columbus; two special friends, Leroy Cross and Sylvia Ann Pritchett both of Columbus, one God daughter, Norkeisha Foster, 25 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now