1/
Eunice B. Mims
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eunice B.
Mims
August 19, 1922-
September 9, 2020
Columbus, GA- Eunice Bateman Mims, age 98, of Columbus, Georgia died on September 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be private.
Eunice was born on August 19, 1922 in Gretna, Louisiana; the daughter of Roy and Mary Bateman. Mrs. Mims was married to her loving husband, Dan P. Mims, Sr. for 71 years. They lived in Columbus since 1957. Eunice retired from Sears Department Store after 25 years of service. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include: her children, Diane Kalivoda (Jim), Sandra Sansbury, and Dan Paul Mims, Jr. (Nancy); three grandchildren, Ian Sansbury, Robin Mims and USCG PO1 Dan Paul Mims, III (Leah); four great grandchildren, Sarabeth Sansbury, Bridgette Mims, Paul Mims and Andre Arnold, Jr.; and other relatives and friends to cherish her loving memory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Striplin Terrace United Methodist Church, 4170 Striplin Terrace Dr., Columbus, GA 31909.
Please visit www.shcolumbus.com to leave condolences for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved