Eunice B.
Mims
August 19, 1922-
September 9, 2020
Columbus, GA- Eunice Bateman Mims, age 98, of Columbus, Georgia died on September 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be private.
Eunice was born on August 19, 1922 in Gretna, Louisiana; the daughter of Roy and Mary Bateman. Mrs. Mims was married to her loving husband, Dan P. Mims, Sr. for 71 years. They lived in Columbus since 1957. Eunice retired from Sears Department Store after 25 years of service. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include: her children, Diane Kalivoda (Jim), Sandra Sansbury, and Dan Paul Mims, Jr. (Nancy); three grandchildren, Ian Sansbury, Robin Mims and USCG PO1 Dan Paul Mims, III (Leah); four great grandchildren, Sarabeth Sansbury, Bridgette Mims, Paul Mims and Andre Arnold, Jr.; and other relatives and friends to cherish her loving memory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Striplin Terrace United Methodist Church, 4170 Striplin Terrace Dr., Columbus, GA 31909.
