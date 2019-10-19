|
Fortson, GA- Mrs. Eva Mae Cannon, 90, passed Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 3:00 pm at Prospect AME Church, 77 Goat Rock Road, Fortson, GA. Pastor Willie Barber will be officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm with a family hour 5:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Cannon was born to the late Mr. Nathaniel James Franklin and Mrs. Ever Mae Parker Franklin on September 20, 1929 in Columbus, GA. Mrs. Cannon was a loyal and devoted member of Prospect AME Church where she sang in the choir. Mrs. Cannon retired from the Hamilton House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was preceded by her parents and her husband, Mr. Clive W. Cannon, Sr. Mrs. Cannon leaves to cherish her precious memories her son, Clive W. (Lottie) Cannon, Jr.; 3 daughters, Geraldine C. Vaughn, Sienie (Ricky) Humber and Charyn D. Cannon; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; her companion, Henry Walker; and a host of family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 19, 2019