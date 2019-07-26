|
|
Eva Marie Hodge
Turner
04/13/1926-
07/24/2019
Phenix City, AL- Eva Marie Turner, 93, of Phenix City, AL died at Orchard View Nursing Home, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, with Rev. Tommy Poole and Chaplain Dean officiating. Private committal services will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 till 8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Turner was born April 13, 1926 in Old Glade, VA daughter of the late William Straw Hodge and Balance Lloyd Hodge. She was a loving lady who enjoyed talking to everyone, never meeting a stranger. Her neighbors remarked "they will miss her sitting on her screened in porch talking to them." She loved to cook from scratch pecan pies and chicken-n-dumplings. Mrs. Turner also enjoyed crocheting for family and friends. We will dearly miss her in our daily routine, but she will continue to live on in our hearts.
Mrs. Turner was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Turner and a great-grandson, Cameron
Survivors include her two daughters, Diane Province of Panama City Beach, FL and Janet Turner of Phenix City, AL; one son, Charles Glenn (Pam), Orlando, FL; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extend family also survive.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Kindred Hospice and to the Orchard View staff who became family and her dining friends there.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in her memory to North Phenix City Baptist Church, Bus Fund, www.northphenixbc.wordpress.com
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 26, 2019