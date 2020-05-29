Mrs. Evelyn A.
Brown
May 25, 2020
Orange City, FL- Mrs. Evelyn A. Brown, 90, went to be with her Savior on Monday, May 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas H. Brown, her mother & father, Henry and Maggie Ashley, her brothers, Ed, Lester, and Henry Ashley, and sister, Doris Swader.
She was employed by the Civil Service transportation office on Fort Benning, Georgia until her retirement. She attended Volusia County Baptist Church in Orange City, FL., where she was active and loved her church family. She loved spending time with her family. She also loved line dancing and finding a great bargain at a yardsale. She will be missed by all affected by her generosity, servant spirit and compassion.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Gary Brown (Julie), Tony Brown (Lisa), and Dennis Brown; six grandchildren, Joseph, Tony G, Tommy, Susie, Gary Jr, Kerry and five great-grandchildren, Kaycie, Kevin James, Patrick, Logan, and Jack.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at 2:00P.M. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel following the appropriate social distancing guidelines. Her family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00P.M. EDT until the service hour.
Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind expression or word for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Brown, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley, AL. directing. (334)768-2141
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 29, 2020.