Evelyn A. Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Evelyn A.
Brown

May 25, 2020
Orange City, FL- Mrs. Evelyn A. Brown, 90, went to be with her Savior on Monday, May 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas H. Brown, her mother & father, Henry and Maggie Ashley, her brothers, Ed, Lester, and Henry Ashley, and sister, Doris Swader.
She was employed by the Civil Service transportation office on Fort Benning, Georgia until her retirement. She attended Volusia County Baptist Church in Orange City, FL., where she was active and loved her church family. She loved spending time with her family. She also loved line dancing and finding a great bargain at a yardsale. She will be missed by all affected by her generosity, servant spirit and compassion.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Gary Brown (Julie), Tony Brown (Lisa), and Dennis Brown; six grandchildren, Joseph, Tony G, Tommy, Susie, Gary Jr, Kerry and five great-grandchildren, Kaycie, Kevin James, Patrick, Logan, and Jack.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at 2:00P.M. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel following the appropriate social distancing guidelines. Her family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00P.M. EDT until the service hour.
Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind expression or word for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Brown, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley, AL. directing. (334)768-2141


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
3700 20th Ave
Valley, AL 36854
334-768-2141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved