SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Spirit, Truth and Liberty Church Int'l.
Evelyn Arnold Barefield

Evelyn Arnold Barefield Obituary
Evelyn Arnold
Barefield
August 22, 1940-
May 18, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Evelyn Arnold Barefield, 78, of Columbus, Georgia passed on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Elizabethtown, KY.
Funeral services will be 12 PM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Spirit, Truth and Liberty Church Int'l. Rev. Thomas Mills, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2 PM until 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Barefield was born August 22, 1940 in Hurtsboro, AL. She was the daughter of the late Robert Allen and Vera Mae Snipes. Mrs. Barefield was a CNA and a member of the Spirit, Truth, and Liberty Church Int'l.
Survivors include: two sons, Clarence (LaGina) Arnold and Eric (Yolanda) Arnold; two daughters, Vera (Harold) Stallworth and Shawanna (Samuel) Dawsey; two brothers, Larry Allen and Walter Snipes, fourteen grandchildren and a host of relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 28, 2019
