1/1
Evelyn Battle Wilson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Battle
Wilson
December 06, 1934-
September 12, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- Evelyn Wilson, a Christian, Painter, Teacher, Mother, Wife and Grandmother finished her battle with Alzheimer's Disease and joined Jesus in Heaven Saturday, September 12, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side. To know her was to understand the true meaning of kindness and love.
Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia 31907 with Dr. Don Wilhite officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020 with her family in Oak Grove Cemetery, Greenville, TN. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, facemasks and social distancing are recommended for those attending the services.
Born Florence Evelyn White December 6, 1934 in Winston Salem, NC she was the daughter of the late Clarence R. White and Mabel Mills White. She is preceded in death by her brothers; Robert (Bob) White and Ralph A. White and sister Elizabeth Anne Graham. Evelyn leaves her husband Charles (Chuck) N. Wilson, Columbus. Ga., Daughter; Teresa A. (Tim) Valko, Camarilla, Ca. Son; Timothy K. Battle, Denver City, Tx. Granddaughters; Peyton C. and Deighan M. Valko, Camarillo, Ca. Sister;Sandra Perry, Knoxville, Tn. Brother-in-law; Dr. Rev. J. Billy Graham, Carthage, NC. Sister-in-law; Carolyn White, Knoxville, Tn. 5 Stepchildren, 12 Step Grandchildren, 7 Step Great Grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces and other relatives.
After receiving degrees in Education from both Columbus College and Troy State University, Evelyn taught 4th grade, retiring from Double Churches Elementary in 1996, after 30 years. She received several accolades, awards, and recognition during her career.
Evelyn was a talented and recognized artist of watercolor paintings. She was commissioned by several businesses, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern United States for her work.
As a devoted member of Wynnbrook Baptist Church and choir for more than 20 years she worshiped and showed us all true Christian love. She was a current member of Calvary Christian Church and a resident of The Green House at Calvary.
Flowers will be accepted. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Ga 30346-1910 or Calvary Baptist Church, 7556 Old Moon Rd, Columbus, Ga 31909.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
02:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
03:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved