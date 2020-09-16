Evelyn Battle
Wilson
December 06, 1934-
September 12, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- Evelyn Wilson, a Christian, Painter, Teacher, Mother, Wife and Grandmother finished her battle with Alzheimer's Disease and joined Jesus in Heaven Saturday, September 12, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side. To know her was to understand the true meaning of kindness and love.
Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia 31907 with Dr. Don Wilhite officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020 with her family in Oak Grove Cemetery, Greenville, TN. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, facemasks and social distancing are recommended for those attending the services.
Born Florence Evelyn White December 6, 1934 in Winston Salem, NC she was the daughter of the late Clarence R. White and Mabel Mills White. She is preceded in death by her brothers; Robert (Bob) White and Ralph A. White and sister Elizabeth Anne Graham. Evelyn leaves her husband Charles (Chuck) N. Wilson, Columbus. Ga., Daughter; Teresa A. (Tim) Valko, Camarilla, Ca. Son; Timothy K. Battle, Denver City, Tx. Granddaughters; Peyton C. and Deighan M. Valko, Camarillo, Ca. Sister;Sandra Perry, Knoxville, Tn. Brother-in-law; Dr. Rev. J. Billy Graham, Carthage, NC. Sister-in-law; Carolyn White, Knoxville, Tn. 5 Stepchildren, 12 Step Grandchildren, 7 Step Great Grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces and other relatives.
After receiving degrees in Education from both Columbus College and Troy State University, Evelyn taught 4th grade, retiring from Double Churches Elementary in 1996, after 30 years. She received several accolades, awards, and recognition during her career.
Evelyn was a talented and recognized artist of watercolor paintings. She was commissioned by several businesses, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern United States for her work.
As a devoted member of Wynnbrook Baptist Church and choir for more than 20 years she worshiped and showed us all true Christian love. She was a current member of Calvary Christian Church and a resident of The Green House at Calvary.
Flowers will be accepted. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Ga 30346-1910 or Calvary Baptist Church, 7556 Old Moon Rd, Columbus, Ga 31909.
