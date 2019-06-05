Evelyn Blocker

Hardy

September 14, 1928-

June 3, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Evelyn Blocker Hardy, 90, of Phenix City, Alabama, passed from the presence of her loving family into the presence of her Lord, on Monday, June 3, 2019 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Hardy will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Summerville Baptist Church, 3500 Summerville Road Phenix City, AL with Rev. Andy Rutherford officiating. Also speaking will be Evelyn's nephew Rev. Rodney White. A private family interment will follow. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5-8:00 pm at Vance-Brooks Funeral Home, 3738 Highway 431 North Phenix City, AL.

Evelyn, known best as "Grandma Hardy," was born in Gnatts Quarry, AL, the daughter of the late Lois Blocker and Zadie Adams Blocker. Grandma was a faithful member of Landmark Church of the Nazarene, where she had served in numerous capacities throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years William W. Hardy. Grandma was a member of the "Amen Choir" at Lakewood Baptist and always enjoyed singing praises to her King. Today, she truly is "Touring That City."

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hardy was preceded in death by two sisters Myrtle Culver and Carolyn White and her only brother Harland Blocker.

Left to cherish her memory is one daughter Linda Kay Denney and husband Scott of Phenix City, AL; two sons Michael Hardy and wife Barbara of Chelsea, AL and Richard Hardy and wife Cyndi of Salem, AL; nine Grandchildren Blake Hardy, Jarrod Hardy, Laura Sherwood (Michael), Christopher Denney (Meaghan), Jenna Hardy, Hunter Hardy (Chelsea), April Hiscox (Aaron) and Bradley Dykes (Melissa); ten Great Grandchildren Bren, MaKenzie, Brayden, Savannah, Evie, Levi, A.J., Mackenna, Avery and Jaxon; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to Kindred Hospice for their support and dedication during this time.

Flowers will be accepted or you may make contributions to the "Amen Choir" in C/O Lakewood Baptist Church 4011 Lakewood Drive Phenix City, AL 36867.

