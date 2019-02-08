Evelyn Elizabeth

Mitchell

October 4, 1915-

February 4, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Evelyn Elizabeth Mitchell, 103, of Columbus, Georgia died Monday, February 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Cascade Hills Church on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10am with services at 11am. Burial will be at Parkhill Cemetery.

Evelyn was born October 4, 1915 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Roy Franklin Wright and Alma Coleman Pierce.

Evelyn was a longtime member of The Garden Club of Georgia, Inc. (Magnolia District) and was a Master Flower Show Judge. She was also a published author, having written two books of poetry and the lyrics to numerous country songs. Evelyn was a member of the Columbus Songwriter's Guild, an avid Bridge player, a member of Cascade Hills Church, and George Strait's number one fan.

Evelyn loved her family. She loved movies, dancing, music, and was an excellent cook. She lived her life to the fullest. Her family will always have the poems and songs she penned and will cherish the sweet memories of her.

Other than her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband LTC. Joseph A. Mitchell, Jr. (retired), former husband Charlie Matthews, two sons, Thomas C. Laird IV and Gary Samuel Laird, and a half-sister, Lillian Pierce Haymore. She is survived by her daughters Linda Laird Culler (John) of Camden, SC and Dorothy Ann Boyd (Gene) of Columbus, GA. Survivors also include 10 grandchildren: John Madison Culler, Jr. of Louisville, KY, Thomas Wade Culler (Kathy) of Liberty Hill, SC, Christopher C. Culler (Barbara) of Camden, SC, Andrea Culler Roche (Jimmy) of Prosperity, SC, Jennifer Culler Thompson (Ronnie) of Camden, SC, Scott Allan Laird of Panama City Beach, FL, Christie Lynn Connor (Craig) of Boone, NC, Gene Boyd, III of Atlanta, GA, Paul Andrew Boyd (Rachel) of Nashville, TN, Mark Timothy Boyd (Gloria) of Atlanta, GA; 24 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and one on the way.

The family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Cascade Hills Church or any .

Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary