1/1
Evelyn H. Boddie
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn H. Boddie
November 29, 1931 - November 19, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Evelyn H. Boddie, 88, of Columbus passed on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Graveside Services for Mrs. Boddie will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery. Rev. Reggie Williams will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Evelyn H. Boddie was born on November 29, 1931 to the late Charlie and Mattie Hinton in Harris County, GA. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and was a member of Greater Ward Chapel AME Church.
Mrs. Boddie leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Brenda Simon (Ennis) and Cynthia Akins (Dennis) both of New Iberia, LA and Regina Gail King (Daniel), Ft. Mitchell, AL; one son, Albert Boddie (Eva), Berlin, Germany, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Green Acres Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences & prayers.RIP Mrs Boddie!
Yolanda Williams-Archibald
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved