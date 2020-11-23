Evelyn H. BoddieNovember 29, 1931 - November 19, 2020Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Evelyn H. Boddie, 88, of Columbus passed on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Graveside Services for Mrs. Boddie will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery. Rev. Reggie Williams will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.Mrs. Evelyn H. Boddie was born on November 29, 1931 to the late Charlie and Mattie Hinton in Harris County, GA. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and was a member of Greater Ward Chapel AME Church.Mrs. Boddie leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Brenda Simon (Ennis) and Cynthia Akins (Dennis) both of New Iberia, LA and Regina Gail King (Daniel), Ft. Mitchell, AL; one son, Albert Boddie (Eva), Berlin, Germany, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends.