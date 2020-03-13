|
Fortson, GA- Mrs. Evelyn Harris Jay, 86, transitioned her life on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 1:00 pm at Prospect AME Church, 77 Goat Rock Rd, Fortson, GA with Rev. Willie Barber officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect AME Church Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Jay was born to the late McDufflie Harris, Sr. and Theonia Hardaway Harris on March 8, 1933 in Harris County, GA. She retired as a domestic worker from the Bucks, Gray and Hickey families. Mrs. Jay was a faithful and dedicated member of Prospect AME Church and the Pastor's Aid Committee until her health failed. She is preceded by her parents; her siblings, McDuffie Harris, Jr., Jack Harris and Cephus Williams; her granddaughter, Angelina Perkins. Mrs. Jay leaves to cherish her precious memories a daughter, Mary Perkins; a son, Ramsey (Florence) Jay; 4 grandchildren, Walt Perkins, Ramsey Jr., Regina Perkins and Nikki Perkins (Timothy Irby); 6 great grandchildren, Antwon, Brena, Akia, Timothy, Timmy and Britney; 3 great-great grandchildren, Harmony, Khana and Zion; a sister, Marilyn (Cleve) Whitfield; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2020