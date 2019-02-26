Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Cusseta Road Church of Christ
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Cusseta Road Church of Christ
Evelyn K. Hollis Obituary
Evelyn K.
Hollis
April 28, 1944-
February 19, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Evelyn Kindred Hollis transitioned peacefully Tuesday at St. Francis Hospital. She was 74 years of age.
Born in Opelika, AL and the daughter of the late Arthur D. and Flora Adkins Kindred, Ms. Hollis was a 1962 graduate of William H. Spencer High School. She obtained an Associated degree from Columbus Technical College, and was a member of Cusseta Road Church of Christ. She retired from the Muscogee County School system following 30 years of dedicated service. Her final tenure was as an administrative assistant at Kendrick High School.
Survivors include: her loving and devoted daughter, Andrea Hollis; four siblings, Arthur D. Kindred, Jr. (Patricia), Michael Kindred (Celi), Rebecca K. Dewberry and Izora K. Sims; a devoted friend and sister-in-Christ, Annie Harris; a host of other nieces and nieces, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Hollis will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cusseta Road Church of Christ with Minister Elliott C. Glasgow officiating. The interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church for the celebration. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019
